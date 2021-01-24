STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Parents protest over high school fees, demand change in GO 46

Parents of students of Gitanjali Devshala, Balamrai, Secunderabad, staged a protest in front of the school on Saturday, demanding reduction of school fees by 50 per cent.

Published: 24th January 2021 10:40 AM

Parents of students studying in Gitanjali Devshala protest in front of the school against the schools’ high fees, at Balamrai, in Secunderabad on Saturday | VINAY MADAPU

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Parents of students of Gitanjali Devshala, Balamrai, Secunderabad, staged a protest in front of the school on Saturday, demanding reduction of school fees by 50 per cent. Members of the All India Parents Association joined the protests. The association’s State president Sujatha said, “School managements are mocking the GO 46. They are still collecting nearly the same fees as they did before the pandemic.”

The angry parents asserted that they would only pay 50 per cent of the fees. “Why should we pay for services we are not using? The online classes are merely for two hours and we are paying for eight hours,” said one of the protesting parents.

The protestor added, “The school has strategically manipulated the fee structure. They have reduced the fee only by nine per cent for students studying in Class X because these students won’t leave the school. The parents say Gitanjali Devshala, like many other schools in the city, has added fees under all heads under a cumulative tuition fee — the only component which can be charged, as per GO 46.  

Another parent said, “The GO is helping schools loot parents as it is not clear enough. Several parents have reached out to Education department officials, but there is no outcome. The order needs amendments.”

