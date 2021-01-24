STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Telangana starving panchayats of cash: FGG

The FGG pointed out that Telangana government had announced that each such GP would receive Rs 10 lakh.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  The  Forum for Good Governance in a letter to Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan on Saturday raised the issue that Telangana government is yet to pay many fund-starved Gram Panchayats the promised sum of Rs 25 lakh each, for electing their Sarpanch unanimously. 

The FGG pointed out that Telangana government had announced that each such GP would receive `10 lakh. Apart from this, MAUD Minister KT Rama Rao had announced `15 lakh incentive to such GPs, to be paid from the Assembly Constituency development fund. 

The FGG gave the example of Shaik Azaruddin, Sarpanch of Kashagudem village in Ranga Reddy district, who took up various developmental works in the hope of getting Rs 25 lakh. However, as the government did not release any money, he mortgaged his wife’s ornaments to pay for the works. A total of 1,935 GPs elected the Sarpanch unanimously. 

