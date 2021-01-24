Water Board allows name changes to avail 20 KL scheme

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: To make the 20 KL (20,000 litres) free water supply available to individual domestic consumers, multi storeyed buildings (MSB) and for bulk connections, Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWS&SB) has decided to allow name corrections as per Aadhaar cards on the HMWS&SB website — www.hyderabadwater.gov.in).

Many consumers are unable to avail the scheme as they couldn’t link Aadhaar cards with the respective Consumer Account Numbers (CANs), as CAN names did not match the names on Aadhaar card. This prompted the Water Board’s decision. For further clarification, consumers can call the Customer Relationship Management Centre (CRMC) at 155313.

Slum dwellers with domestic connections are not required to fix meters to avail the scheme, while all other connections need to get them installed.In response to the Water Board’s request, a total of 24 agencies have been empanelled to supply meters of 15 mm and 20 mm sizes.