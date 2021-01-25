Confusion over GO 46 leaves parents in lurch

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Confusion in GO No 46, the State government order which only allows the collection of tuition fees in private schools during the ongoing academic year, has been proving to be a headache for parents. Though the academic year is supposed to end in three months, private schools have not been giving any relief to parents, who have already been reeling under financial crisis due to the pandemic.

Parents say that albeit they protested, reached out to the Education Department and approached the High Court, they have not received justice yet.“We had to pay more or less the same fee. Despite several requests, the school managements are reducing fee only strategically. While the fee is almost the same for students in Class X, because the managements know that these students cannot leave the school, they have given 14-15 per cent concession for students in Classes 2 to 9,” parent of a student at Gitanjali School, Balamrai, told Express.

According to parents, they had to pay fee, equivalent to that in the previous years, for even those services that their children did not use. “Children have not used school infrastructure, playgrounds, libraries or labs. Still, parents are paying for everything,” said Hyderabad Schools Parents’ Association joint secretary Venkat Sainath.

‘GO not for students’

Hyderabad Schools Parents’ Association joint secretary Venkat Sainath alleged that the GO 46 is favouring only managements