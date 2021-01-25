STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Confusion over GO 46 leaves parents in lurch

According to parents, they had to pay fee, equivalent to that in the previous years, for even those services that their children did not use.

Published: 25th January 2021 09:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th January 2021 09:30 AM   |  A+A-

Parents of students studying in Gitanjali Devshala protest in front of the school against the schools’ high fees, at Balamrai, in Secunderabad on Saturday | VINAY MADAPU

Parents of students studying in Gitanjali Devshala protest in front of the school against the schools’ high fees, at Balamrai, in Secunderabad on Saturday | VINAY MADAPU

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Confusion in GO No 46, the State government order which only allows the collection of tuition fees in private schools during the ongoing academic year, has been proving to be a headache for parents. Though the academic year is supposed to end in three months, private schools have not been giving any relief to parents, who have already been reeling under financial crisis due to the pandemic.

Parents say that albeit they protested, reached out to the Education Department and approached the High Court, they have not received justice yet.“We had to pay more or less the same fee. Despite several requests, the school managements are reducing fee only strategically. While the fee is almost the same for students in Class X, because the managements know that these students cannot leave the school, they have given 14-15 per cent concession for students in Classes 2 to 9,” parent of a student at Gitanjali School, Balamrai, told Express. 

According to parents, they had to pay fee, equivalent to that in the previous years, for even those services that their children did not use. “Children have not used school infrastructure, playgrounds, libraries or labs. Still, parents are paying for everything,” said Hyderabad Schools Parents’ Association joint secretary Venkat Sainath.

‘GO not for students’ 
Hyderabad Schools Parents’ Association joint secretary Venkat Sainath alleged that the GO 46 is favouring only managements

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
parents
India Matters
Shristi Goswami (Photo | special arrangement)
Haridwar girl Shrishti Goswami to be one-day CM of Uttarakhand on January 24
Bihar CM Nitish Kumar (File Photo| PTI)
'Defamatory' social media posts on Bihar govt, MPs, MLAs can land you in jail
File photo of fire mishap at the Serum Institute of India in Pune (Photo | PTI)
Serum Institute fire caused damage worth Rs 1,000 crore: CEO Adar Poonawalla
Image used for representational purpose only
Youth spotted at lover’s house in Barmer lands in Pakistan prison 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
(File Photo | PTI)
One million COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in India in just 6 days: Health ministry
Petrol and diesel prices were hiked by 25 paise per litre each. (Photo | Martin Louis, EPS)
Petrol, diesel prices increase fourth time in a week, touch all-time highs
Gallery
Many popular Hindi songs arouse the feeling of patriotism and pride in people. Bollywood has time and again showcased the struggle for freedom through movies and series. This Republic Day listen to these patriotic songs that will awaken the spirit of patr
Republic Day 2021 | 'Teri Mitti' to 'Sandese Aate Hai': Check out the list of most patriotic songs from Bollywood
Social media was abuzz Tuesday after India secured a historic fourth Test and series win over Australia by three wickets after a thrilling final day.
One for the ages: From PM Modi to Sundar Pichai, a standing ovation for India's wounded warriors
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp