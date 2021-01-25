Did not torture anyone in custody: Cops

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The death of 35-year-old P Venkatesh in Moinabad has stirred a controversy with his family alleging that he died of injuries during police torture. However, police alleged that the rumours were fake.Venkatesh on Sunday complained of stomach pain and uneasiness in the chest, following which his wife rushed him to a hospital, where he died. His wife stated that he had approached the Moinabad police on January 19 regarding a tractor dispute. She alleged that Venkatesh told her that the police had tortured him.

Denying the allegations, Moinabad police stated that on January 19, Venkatesh had come to the police station and doused himself in petrol in an inebriated condition, after which they caught hold of him and counselled him.