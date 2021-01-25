Sewage removed from Shiv Bagh Baoli 

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A day after MAUD Principal Secretary Arvind Kumar announced that the State government was taking up the restoration of two historic stepwells in the city, the department on Sunday cleaned the accumulated sewage in one of the wells.

“Cleaning & restoration of ShivBagh Baoli (stepwell) in Gudimalkapur - a simple first step like cleaning done today can make so much of a difference [sic],” Kumar tweeted on Sunday. Boats were deployed into the well for the clean up and pumps were used to suck out the sewage.