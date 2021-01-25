Two killed after goods vehicle crashes into median

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Two persons died in an accident on the ORR at Himayatsagar on Sunday morning when the transport vehicle they were travelling in crashed into a median. The victims were identified as Munna, 21, who was behind the wheel, and Sharath, 21, who was sitting beside him.

According to the police, the victims, from Pupla in Bidar district of Karnataka, started from their place to Hyderabad with peanuts loaded in the vehicle. Around 7.30 am, at Exit No. 17 of the ORR at Himayatsagar, their vehicle crashed into a median. The cabin of the vehicle was completely damaged and both of them got stuck inside and died on the spot due to multiple injuries.

The police suspect they could have missed the exit and tried to take a sudden turn, and in the process lost control and crashed into the median. Sub-Inspector L Samaram Reddy said a case under Section 304 A has been registered and further investigation is underway.