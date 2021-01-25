Warehousing Corp officials held for graft amassed illegal properties

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Hours after the Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) officials on Wednesday arrested Managing Director of Telangana State Warehousing Corporation V Bhaskar Charyand Superintendent Engineer M Sudhakar Reddy under corruption charges, the accused officials were placed under suspension. Meanwhile, ACB officials have intensified the probe on the illegal activities of the accused officials.

The accused officials also misused their powers and amassed illegal properties. The agency has questioned the office staff and recorded witnesses statements in connection with the illegal activities of the accused officials. They are also likely to register an illegal assets case against the accused.

According to sources, the accused officials were arrested for accepting a bribe of Rs 75,000 for issuing benefits to a retired warehousing employee. Banoth Sundar Lal, 61, a retired employee from Warehousing, lodged a complaint with ACB officials stating that the accused officers demanded Rs 1 lakh as bribe for issuing benefits after his retirement. Based on the tip off, the ACB officials caught Sudhakar Reddy red handed while accepting the bribe. During the probe, they found that the officials were both involved in similar activities before.

Witness statements recorded

The ACB has questioned the office staff and recorded witness statements in connection with the illegal activities of the two officials. They are also likely to register an illegal assets case against them