Electoral ID cards go digital in Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The voters of Hyderabad District will soon be able to access Electronic Electors Photo Identity Cards (e-EPIC) with the Election Commission of India launching the facility on the occasion of 11th National Voters’ Day on Monday.

The e-EPIC is a PDF version of the voter ID card, which can be verified using a QR code reader application. Only newly-enrolled electors (Jan 25 to 31) with unique mobile numbers can download the e-EPIC. Electors enrolled after February 1 can download the same, provided they do an e-KYC. Eligible voters can download the e-EPIC via https://nvsp.in or https://voterportal.eci.gov.in.