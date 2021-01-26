STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Hyderabad gets 2,058 new CCTV cameras

DGP Mahender Reddy inaugurates CCTV cameras, underlines how they keep crime at bay

Published: 26th January 2021 09:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th January 2021 09:25 AM   |  A+A-

CCTV Camera

Image of CCTV camera used for representational purpose (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telangana DGP M Mahendar Reddy, on Monday, inaugurated 2,058 CCTV cameras installed by 111 communities in different parts of Cyberabad police commissioner. Hyderabad, spread across three commissionerates, already has 6.50 lakh functional cameras. The government aims to install 10 lakh more cameras in the city. “The newly-installed community cameras are the first step towards achieving this target,” said Mahendar Reddy. “Cameras are not only meant for crime prevention, but also to empower law-abiding citizens and create a safe atmosphere for them,” he added. Citing examples of how cameras helped the police save lives of innocent people, he underscored the need for more CCTVs in the city.

Cyberabad commissioner VC Sajjanar said, “In 2017, we had around 5,500 cameras. But over the last three years, the number has gone up to 1.26 lakh. More than 4,000 cameras were donated by MPs, MLAs and MLCs representing different parts of Cyberabad. This is a 25-fold rise in number of cameras, and it shows how communities, industries and other stakeholders are partnering with us in making the city safer,” he said, adding that the Cyberabad police aims to increase the number of cameras to 2.50 lakh by the end of 2021.

“Back when I was the police commissioner of Hyderabad, I had undertaken a massive campaign for CCTVs. But people could not comprehend the need for it, and did not come forward to support the cause,” recalled the DGP. “There was no response from the rich living in Banjara Hills and Jubilee Hills. It was the pavement dwellers and petty businessmen who contributed to the first camera in the city. They understood its importance,” he added.

With the objective of ensuring a peaceful atmosphere for the citizens in the State, the Telangana police have been using the latest technologies to upgrade itself from time to time, the DGP said. “We use the technologies we use not just because they are readily available in the market; we look at how they can help police personnel on the field control crime,” he added.

Cop teams to maintain CCTV cameras 
Hyderabad: Though the installation of CCTV cameras has become easier for the police over time, their maintenance is a Herculean task, and expensive, more often than not. To make things easier, the Cyberabad has police formed a 19-member CCTV camera maintenance team, comprising recently recruited police constables. Trained for over two months, they will attend to all faulty cameras.  VC Sajjanar said that though they were successful in mobilising professionals for installing CCTV cameras, their maintenance has been difficult. “We have been depending on an external agency for the maintenance, and it is difficult to coordinate with them. To do away with these hurdles, we have trained our own new constables with technical background on CCTV maintenance,” he said

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Mahendar Reddy CCTV
India Matters
Colonel B Santosh Babu, who laid down his life fighting the Chinese.
Posthumously Mahavir Chakra  for Galwan valley hero Col Santosh Babu
For representational purpose. (Photo | Sindhu Chandrasekaran)
'Wealth made by 100 richest Indians during pandemic can give 13.8 cr poorest Rs 94,000 each'
Employees prepare themselves before getting inside a lab where Covishield, AstraZeneca-Oxford's Covid-19 coronavirus vaccine is being manufactured, at India's Serum Institute. (Photo | AFP)
COVID persistence may lead to regional strains with improved fitness: Study
The Bombay High Court. (File Photo| PTI)
Groping minor without 'skin-to-skin' contact not sexual assault: Bombay High Court

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Tractor trolleys of farmers parked at Kundli border during their ongoing agitation against the new farm laws in Kundli near Sonipat District. (Photo | PTI)
Delhi Chalo: With tableaux against agri laws, farmers march to capital for Republic Day kisan parade
COVID persistence may lead to regional strains with improved fitness: Study
Gallery
Bruno Fernandes' stunning free-kick inflicted more misery on Liverpool as Manchester United progressed to the fifth round of the FA Cup with a thrilling 3-2 win at Old Trafford on Sunday. (Photo | AP)
Manchester United vs Liverpool FA Cup clash: As it happened, in pictures
Many popular Hindi songs arouse the feeling of patriotism and pride in people. Bollywood has time and again showcased the struggle for freedom through movies and series. This Republic Day listen to these patriotic songs that will awaken the spirit of patr
Republic Day 2021 | 'Teri Mitti' to 'Sandese Aate Hai': Check out the list of most patriotic songs from Bollywood
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp