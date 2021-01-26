STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Now fuel at doorstep in Hyderabad with 'Humsafar', a diesel delivery service

A consumer brand of Samridhi Highway Solutions Pvt Ltd, Humsafar is operational in 12 states across India, serviced over 5077 customers with a total volume of 5000 KL delivered successfully.

Published: 26th January 2021

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Like food and cab at your doorstep, how about getting fuel for your gaadi when and where you need it in Hyderabad? That’s what Humsafar, a doorstep diesel delivery service all about.

“Our story began in 2016. We followed our family’s footsteps, just like three generations before us did, and ventured into the space of diesel and petroleum. We explored how technology can bring about more efficiency in operations. We offer doorstep diesel refuelling services for static or heavy equipment/vehicles,” says Mayank Agarwal, founder of Humsafar, India. He says they are bridging the gap that exists between the consumers and the supply of fuel and building the last mile vehicle fueling set-up in many cities including Hyderabad.

The founders say that the successful implementation of doorstep diesel delivery has led to decongestion at fuel retail outlets, provided a convenient option for bulk consumers and most importantly regulated illegal diesel deliveries. “In line with our commitment to safety, we launched Bowser Fabrication services in 2019 to help create a safe environment for transportation of fuel with PESO certified bowsers,” the founder added. 

A consumer brand of Samridhi Highway Solutions Pvt Ltd, Humsafar is operational in 12 states across India, serviced over 5077 customers with a total volume of 5000 KL delivered successfully. “We are proud of the impact we have had on the environment, at large. A significant number of vehicles have been off the road thanks to safer, convenient alternatives that we provide. Diesel is transported in Bowsers that are geo-fenced, eliminating spillage, pilferage and fuel theft. W&M calibrated automatic Humsafar tankers deliver diesel on orders of 100 litres and above. The easy-to-use technology on our app ‘Fuel Humsafar’ has features like live tracking and automated billing, further easing interaction and saving time. Sanya Goel, the co-founder and director of Humsafar says that by enabling the application-based functionality and control, they have helped clients make quicker, smarter, and more cost and quality-effective decisions.

