Tyre repair shop owner in Hyderabad sets example, donates a week's earnings to community CCTV camera project

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Mohd Ali, who runs a tyre puncture shop at Hafeezpet, stood as an inspiration to others present at the inauguration, as he donated Rs 1,000 — roughly his one week’s earning — to the community CCTV camera project. Moved by his story, Madan Mohan, an industrialist, contributed Rs 5 lakh towards the cause.

Ali said that police had conducted several awareness programmes in his locality, making him realise how important CCTV cameras were. “Though Rs 1,000 is not much, it is a big amount for me. I believe that it is an investment for my safe future,” he said, urging others to contribute to the cause.

Madan Mohan, who was at the inauguration, said, “My wife had spoken to me about donating for Ram Mandir, and I had told her we could think about it. But after hearing Ali’s tale, I decided to contribute to this noble cause,” he said.

