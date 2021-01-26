STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

What being patriotic means!

Sirisha also spoke about her journey into the police force and how we all can be patriotic in our own way.

Published: 26th January 2021 09:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th January 2021 09:47 AM   |  A+A-

Sirisha Raghavendra, Additional DCP, She Teams & Bharosa, Hyderabad

Sirisha Raghavendra, Additional DCP, She Teams & Bharosa, Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Hyderabad has 400 hotspots where girls get sexually harassed regularly. Similarly, there are also ‘hot times’ when harassment seems to hit a high... This is not some random data, but well-collated data by members of SheTeams.

"Such data helps us to nab men who harass girls,” said Sirisha Raghavendra, Additional DCP, She Teams & Bharosa, Hyderabad, said at an event titled India’s Teen Spirit on Monday. She was addressing over 100 teenage girls from the city during an interactive session at Bhaskara Auditorium in Adarsh Nagar.

Sirisha also spoke about her journey into the police force and how we all can be patriotic in our own way. Later, chief guests Satyavathi Rathod, ST Welfare, Women & Child Welfar, government of Telangana spoke about the need for women to take charge of their lives and use education as a weapon and a tool to get ahead in life. She also shared her own journey from a Dalit girl to a  minister today. Anti-trafficking activist Sunitha Krishnan also shared her learnings from her life with the young girls. Organisers Alka and Renu Agarwal  from Siddham NGO said the event was a run up to the Republic Day celebrations.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
SheTeams
India Matters
Colonel B Santosh Babu, who laid down his life fighting the Chinese.
Posthumously Mahavir Chakra  for Galwan valley hero Col Santosh Babu
For representational purpose. (Photo | Sindhu Chandrasekaran)
'Wealth made by 100 richest Indians during pandemic can give 13.8 cr poorest Rs 94,000 each'
Employees prepare themselves before getting inside a lab where Covishield, AstraZeneca-Oxford's Covid-19 coronavirus vaccine is being manufactured, at India's Serum Institute. (Photo | AFP)
COVID persistence may lead to regional strains with improved fitness: Study
The Bombay High Court. (File Photo| PTI)
Groping minor without 'skin-to-skin' contact not sexual assault: Bombay High Court

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Tractor trolleys of farmers parked at Kundli border during their ongoing agitation against the new farm laws in Kundli near Sonipat District. (Photo | PTI)
Delhi Chalo: With tableaux against agri laws, farmers march to capital for Republic Day kisan parade
COVID persistence may lead to regional strains with improved fitness: Study
Gallery
Bruno Fernandes' stunning free-kick inflicted more misery on Liverpool as Manchester United progressed to the fifth round of the FA Cup with a thrilling 3-2 win at Old Trafford on Sunday. (Photo | AP)
Manchester United vs Liverpool FA Cup clash: As it happened, in pictures
Many popular Hindi songs arouse the feeling of patriotism and pride in people. Bollywood has time and again showcased the struggle for freedom through movies and series. This Republic Day listen to these patriotic songs that will awaken the spirit of patr
Republic Day 2021 | 'Teri Mitti' to 'Sandese Aate Hai': Check out the list of most patriotic songs from Bollywood
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp