What being patriotic means!

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Hyderabad has 400 hotspots where girls get sexually harassed regularly. Similarly, there are also ‘hot times’ when harassment seems to hit a high... This is not some random data, but well-collated data by members of SheTeams.

"Such data helps us to nab men who harass girls,” said Sirisha Raghavendra, Additional DCP, She Teams & Bharosa, Hyderabad, said at an event titled India’s Teen Spirit on Monday. She was addressing over 100 teenage girls from the city during an interactive session at Bhaskara Auditorium in Adarsh Nagar.

Sirisha also spoke about her journey into the police force and how we all can be patriotic in our own way. Later, chief guests Satyavathi Rathod, ST Welfare, Women & Child Welfar, government of Telangana spoke about the need for women to take charge of their lives and use education as a weapon and a tool to get ahead in life. She also shared her own journey from a Dalit girl to a minister today. Anti-trafficking activist Sunitha Krishnan also shared her learnings from her life with the young girls. Organisers Alka and Renu Agarwal from Siddham NGO said the event was a run up to the Republic Day celebrations.