Agencies assigned CRMP work to face music

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The GHMC has decided to take action against a few of the agencies that have been taking up the Comprehensive Road Maintenance Programme (CRMP) in the city for failing to attend to works in a timely fashion.GHMC Commissioner DS Lokesh Kumar has decided that GHMC Zonal Commissioners and engineers would be fined for any laxity and the amount would be cut from their salaries if damaged roads and potholes are not repaired in time.

The civic body found that some of the CRMP agencies have not been attending to public grievances regularly. The agencies have been taking seven to 10 days to fill potholes as opposed to three days stipulated in the agreement, thereby causing hardships to the public.

During a city convergence meeting, which was held a few days ago, traffic police and other officials, raised similar concerns. Upset with the CRMP agencies, Lokesh Kumar asked all Zonal Commissioners, Superintending Engineers and Executive Engineers to ensure that all roads under CRMP are free of potholes.The State government has sanctioned `1,839 crore under CRMP for maintenance of 709.49 km of roads.