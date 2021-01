Hyderbad man freed from Saudi jail

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Abdul Majeed, a resident of Mylardevpally in Ranga Reddy who had shifted to Riyadh three years ago and was jailed for months for unknown reasons, was released on Tuesday. According to his father Mohammed Abdul Waheed, who had pursued MEA officials for months for Majeed’s release, the Indian Embassy in Riyadh told him in October that Majeed had been arrested by Saudi police in connection with a security matter. However, it was only on Tuesday that he was released from jail. Waheed thanked External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar and MBT spokesperson Amjed Ullah Khan for pursuing his release.