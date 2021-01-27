Kamuni lake: HC extends status quo

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A division bench of the Telangana High Court has extended the status quo for another four weeks in a batch of petitions which sought the protection of the Kamuni Cheruvu (lake) in Kukatpally of Medchal-Malkajgiri district.

Making it clear that the court will not entertain multiple petitions on a similar cause of action, the bench permitted the petitioners to withdraw their cases. It also directed the registry to post these petitions for hearing along with a pending suo moto PIL, based on news reports regarding the protection of over 3,000 lakes in seven districts.

The bench of Chief Justice Hima Kohli and Justice B Vijaysen Reddy was dealing with a batch of petitions which have sought directions to protect the lake from encroachments, particularly illegal constructions by the Cybercity builders and developers.

Advocate Deepak Misra, appearing for one of the petitioners, alleged that the said developers were encroaching upon the lake’s land on the pretext of beautifying Kamuni Cheruvu. The bench posted the matter to April 26.