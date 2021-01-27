STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Superfoods to beat the blues

Walnuts to sesame seeds, the Indian diet has an array of options for your skin and vibe

Published: 27th January 2021 04:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th January 2021 04:45 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Winter is that time of the year when most of us face skin woes. The season can wreak havoc on our skin — making it dry, itchy, and irritated. There are many simple ways to combat the causes of dry skin and help keep your skin feeling moist and supple all season long, including some easy changes to your everyday diet.“We need to be aware that it is the time to munch on foods that keep us warm and active,” says Archana Menon, chief dietitian, Sunshine Hospitals, Gachibowli.

Three foods Soha Ali Khan swears by Bollywood actress Soha Ali Khan shares her pro tips on the three foods she includes in her diet to take care of her skin.Almonds: You are what you eat is an adage I live by. My day starts with a handful of almonds. Almonds help me maintain skin health as they contain healthy fats and vitamin E which have been shown to benefit the skin.

Beetroot juice: I especially like drinking beetroot juice as it adds glow to my skin. Because of its anti-inflammatory properties, it also helps prevent acne and pimples. I prefer drinking cold-pressed beetroot juice as it helps retain the nutrients and fibers.

Amla: Also called Indian gooseberry, is one of my favourite foods to consume for better skin health. Amla is enriched with Vitamin C and helps with skin dryness. As amla is bitter, I cut them into small pieces, dip in honey and eat or have it in the form of juice. Drinking amla juice regularly helps in skin exfoliation and helps remove pigmentation or blemishes.

Walnuts in your diet
      Ideas to fit walnuts into daily meals
      Celebrity chef Shipra Khanna shares delicious ideas to enjoy walnuts.

Walnut butter :
A vegan-friendly spread, this nutty butter is easy to make: grind toasted walnuts in a food processor until creamy and finish it with a pinch of salt. You can even add cocoa powder or maple syrup to it for flavour variation. Curry it: Throw in a handful (or two) of walnuts or add a fine paste of these into your curry and see the incredible amount of pizzazz it adds to the dish.

Add it to flatbreads: 
You can either add powdered roasted walnut while kneading the dough or whip up a delicious mixture of finely chopped walnuts, herbs and spices and use it as a stuffing for your flatbread. 
 Coat your proteins: Breadcrumbs are a key ingredient for coating proteins such as fish or chicken. However, if you are focused on eating healthy, begin with crushed walnuts since they are naturally gluten-free and provide the necessary crunch.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
IMF's Chief Economist Gita Gopinath (L) and farmers participating in a protest during Republic Day celebrations in New Delhi. (File photo| AP)
New agri laws have potential to raise farm income: IMF's Gita Gopinath
Supreme Court (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
SC stays Bombay HC order on child abuse without 'skin-to-skin' contact
Recovered Covid patients may be immune to new virus strains
A still from Vijay-starrer 'Master'.
Actor Vijay's 'Master' will have digital release on January 29, new trailer out!

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Farmers surround the body of a fellow protestor who died at ITO during the tractor parade on Tuesday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Protesting farmer dies as tractor overturns at ITO: Delhi Police
TN CM Palaniswami and Deputy CM Panneerselvam pay respects after opening Jayalalithaa memorial in Chennai. (Photo | EPS/P Jawahar)
Jayalalithaa’s Phoenix-themed memorial inaugurated in Chennai by Tamil Nadu CM Palaniswami
Gallery
A 26-year-old woman who pushed for legal changes so she could speak out about being a survivor of sexual abuse has been named Australian of the Year for her advocacy work on behalf of abuse survivors. Grace Tame was presented with the award at a ceremony
Australian of the Year: Check out sexual abuse survivor Grace Tame's speech that broke the Internet
Indian Railway Protection Force dog squad displays skills during Republic Day celebrations at RRC grounds in Secunderabad. (Photo | Vinay Madapu, EPS)
72nd Republic Day celebration in full swing across India
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp