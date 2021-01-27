Telangana doctor composes song with just two musical notes

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A doctor in Telangana showcased his patriotism by making a special song with only two musical notes based on Swaraas SA & MA. The song was launched by Asst. Commissioner of Police Shri.Pradeep Kumar Reddy at TVR Laparoscopy Center, Miyapur on the occasion of the 72nd Republic day. The song was written, composed and sung by Dr T Varun Raju with the co-singer Mr B.Uday Mudgal. He is a senior Laparoscopic, GI, General and Bariatric Surgeon, and Founder of TVR Laparoscopy Center. He also articulated a unique musical book “Melakarta 72 Ambiences” about three years ago. In short, he has composed a song using only two musical notes which is considered a rare feat.

“I composed the music and written the lyrics with the background score evoking patriotism and love to the nation in my mind by the combination and permutations of two Indian musical notes named ‘Shadjam and Shuddha Madyamam’.” He added that though he has uploaded the song onto popular video platform YouTube around seven years ago, now the time has come true for completion of his dream with releasing it on this 72 Republic Day. The title of the song is ‘VANDE MATARAM’ with Two musical notes by T.V.R,” he said.

Dr Varun, a practicing doctor by profession and a musician by choice, he has a long-standing career with more than 18 years of experience in Surgical Gastroenterology and Minimally Invasive Surgery. He has extended his services to several reputed hospitals in Hyderabad. He was a part of Durgabai –Deshmukh College and Hospital at Vidya Nagar, Hyderabad, OMNI Hospital Kukatapally and Consultant doctor at Pace Hospitals.