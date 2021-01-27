STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Telangana doctor composes song with just two musical notes

Dr Varun, a practicing doctor by profession and a musician by choice, he has a long-standing career with more than 18 years of experience in Surgical Gastroenterology and Minimally Invasive Surgery.

Published: 27th January 2021 05:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th January 2021 04:18 PM   |  A+A-

Asst. Commissioner of Police Pradeep Kumar Reddy launches the music video at TVR Laparoscopy Center, Miyapur on Tuesday | Express

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A doctor in Telangana showcased his patriotism by making a special song with only two musical notes based on Swaraas SA & MA. The song was launched by Asst. Commissioner of Police Shri.Pradeep Kumar Reddy at TVR Laparoscopy Center, Miyapur on the occasion of the 72nd Republic day. The song was written, composed and sung by Dr T Varun Raju with the co-singer Mr B.Uday Mudgal. He is a senior Laparoscopic, GI, General and Bariatric Surgeon, and Founder of TVR Laparoscopy Center. He also articulated a unique musical book “Melakarta 72 Ambiences” about three years ago. In short, he has composed a song using only two musical notes which is considered a rare feat.

“I composed the music and written the lyrics with the background score evoking patriotism and love to the nation in my mind by the combination and permutations of two Indian musical notes named ‘Shadjam and Shuddha Madyamam’.” He added that though he has uploaded the song onto popular video platform YouTube around seven years ago, now the time has come true for completion of his dream with releasing it on this 72 Republic Day.  The title of the song is ‘VANDE MATARAM’ with Two musical notes by T.V.R,” he said.

Dr Varun, a practicing doctor by profession and a musician by choice, he has a long-standing career with more than 18 years of experience in Surgical Gastroenterology and Minimally Invasive Surgery. He has extended his services to several reputed hospitals in Hyderabad. He was a part of Durgabai –Deshmukh College and Hospital at Vidya Nagar, Hyderabad, OMNI Hospital Kukatapally and Consultant doctor at Pace Hospitals. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Doctor Telangana
India Matters
IMF's Chief Economist Gita Gopinath (L) and farmers participating in a protest during Republic Day celebrations in New Delhi. (File photo| AP)
New agri laws have potential to raise farm income: IMF's Gita Gopinath
Supreme Court (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
SC stays Bombay HC order on child abuse without 'skin-to-skin' contact
Recovered Covid patients may be immune to new virus strains
A still from Vijay-starrer 'Master'.
Actor Vijay's 'Master' will have digital release on January 29, new trailer out!

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Farmers surround the body of a fellow protestor who died at ITO during the tractor parade on Tuesday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Protesting farmer dies as tractor overturns at ITO: Delhi Police
TN CM Palaniswami and Deputy CM Panneerselvam pay respects after opening Jayalalithaa memorial in Chennai. (Photo | EPS/P Jawahar)
Jayalalithaa’s Phoenix-themed memorial inaugurated in Chennai by Tamil Nadu CM Palaniswami
Gallery
A 26-year-old woman who pushed for legal changes so she could speak out about being a survivor of sexual abuse has been named Australian of the Year for her advocacy work on behalf of abuse survivors. Grace Tame was presented with the award at a ceremony
Australian of the Year: Check out sexual abuse survivor Grace Tame's speech that broke the Internet
Indian Railway Protection Force dog squad displays skills during Republic Day celebrations at RRC grounds in Secunderabad. (Photo | Vinay Madapu, EPS)
72nd Republic Day celebration in full swing across India
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp