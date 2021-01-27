The Anatomy of Medium

STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Published: 27th January 2021

By Saima Afreen
HYDERABAD: Its been almost one year since the world started adjusting to the new normal and its new mandates of social distancing, less number of people in gatherings. That’s why most of the cultural spaces, art galleries and other places wore a deserted look all this while. However, slowly the city is waking up to events and gatherings with safety mandates and fewer number of people. Shrishti Art Gallery, Jubilee Hills, started its first physical art show after several months at its premises. Titled ‘Maadhyam’ the exhibition showcases works of nine contemporary artists. The word ‘maadhyam’ means medium in Hindi and the show is aptly titled that way as the participating art practitioners have used different media to create their opuses.

The oeuvres included in the show comprise of wood pulp, terracotta, metal, stone, ceramic, concrete, wood, and types of the tapestry. Says Lakshmi Nambiar, the gallery owner, “It’s time we connected with art in the best possible way ie., looking at the artworks in a physical space in a responsible way during these turbulent times.” She added, “These artists create an alternate perception for us when they place their works on varied platforms such as the wall, the floor or the pedestal. Each one of the artists juxtaposes symmetry and asymmetry, order and chance, reason and randomness. The crux of this show is how medium becomes an integral part of the storytelling or narratives of these artists.” 

Artist Devesh’s works try to capture the physical, psychological, and emotional effect of the society on an individual and how his/her mind receives the same. He shares, “Society forces us to fake our feelings and to wear numerous masks to hide our true identity. My work is an effort to come out of this enigma.” His sculptures show through his efforts that ‘Good’ is always within the same time there is a child as well. Artist Insha’s works explore identity, ritual, and feminism. Her medium of expression is fabric and some of the opuses pertain to the sacred ritual in her native land of knotting cloths and threads to doors, trees and gates at shrines when one makes a wish. The show is on till March 7.

