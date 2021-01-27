STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
These superfoods can beat the blues. Check out the list

Walnuts to sesame seeds, the Indian diet has an array of options for your skin and vibe

Published: 27th January 2021 04:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th January 2021 06:08 PM   |  A+A-

By Tamanna S Mehdi
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Winter is that time of the year when most of us face skin woes. The season can wreak havoc on our skin — making it dry, itchy, and irritated. There are many simple ways to combat the causes of dry skin and help keep your skin feeling moist and supple all season long, including some easy changes to your everyday diet.“We need to be aware that it is the time to munch on foods that keep us warm and active,” says Archana Menon, chief dietitian, Sunshine Hospitals, Gachibowli.

Three foods Soha Ali Khan swears by Bollywood actress Soha Ali Khan shares her pro tips on the three foods she includes in her diet to take care of her skin.

Almonds: You are what you eat is an adage I live by. My day starts with a handful of almonds. Almonds help me maintain skin health as they contain healthy fats and vitamin E which have been shown to benefit the skin.

Beetroot juice: I especially like drinking beetroot juice as it adds glow to my skin. Because of its anti-inflammatory properties, it also helps prevent acne and pimples. I prefer drinking cold-pressed beetroot juice as it helps retain the nutrients and fibers.

Amla: Also called Indian gooseberry, is one of my favourite foods to consume for better skin health. Amla is enriched with Vitamin C and helps with skin dryness. As amla is bitter, I cut them into small pieces, dip in honey and eat or have it in the form of juice. Drinking amla juice regularly helps in skin exfoliation and helps remove pigmentation or blemishes.

Best superfoods

Archana Menon recommends five superfoods for beating the blues.

Sesame seeds- Also known as til seeds, they are a good source of calcium, vitamins and essential fatty acids that help in maintaining good skin, hair and bone health.

Green leafy vegetables- Rich in iron and packed with antioxidants, methi, palak and beet greens boost the immune system and fight infections.

Seasonal fruits - Apples, oranges, and guavas contain antioxidants and are a rich source of vitamins and fiber that not only boost immunity, but also help in keeping us strong and active. These contain natural sugars and can be consumed even by diabetics in moderation.

Nuts - Almonds and walnuts have high content of vitamins and minerals and added top-ups of iron protein and fiber which make them a healthier snack option.

Ginger - Ginger or adrak has been used as a natural treatment for colds and flu. Ginger being antibacterial and anti-inflammatory not only keeps our body warm, but also supports our immunity. The best way to have ginger is to either have it in a cup of hot tea or as a juice made by boiling ginger, lemon, and tulsi leaves and adding few drops of honey.

Walnuts in your diet

  • Ideas to fit walnuts into daily meals
  •  Celebrity chef Shipra Khanna shares delicious ideas to enjoy walnuts.

Walnut butter: A vegan-friendly spread, this nutty butter is easy to make: grind toasted walnuts in a food processor until creamy and finish it with a pinch of salt. You can even add cocoa powder or maple syrup to it for flavour variation. Curry it: Throw in a handful (or two) of walnuts or add a fine paste of these into your curry and see the incredible amount of pizzazz it adds to the dish.

Add it to flatbreads: You can either add powdered roasted walnut while kneading the dough or whip up a delicious mixture of finely chopped walnuts, herbs and spices and use it as a stuffing for your flatbread. 

 Coat your proteins: Breadcrumbs are a key ingredient for coating proteins such as fish or chicken. However, if you are focused on eating healthy, begin with crushed walnuts since they are naturally gluten-free and provide the necessary crunch.

