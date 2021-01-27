STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Woman cops to drive patrol cars

Any call to Dial 100 would be assigned to a patrol car of the respective police station based on the location of the caller.

Published: 27th January 2021 05:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th January 2021 05:02 AM   |  A+A-

Police, Crime

EXPRESS ILLUSTRATION

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: For the first time in Telangana, policewomen of the Cyberabad Commissionerate will drive patrol vehicles. These vehicles are dedicated to attend to Dial 100 calls related to women’s issues.Cyberabad police will launch three such vehicles on Wednesday on the occasion of the first anniversary of the Women Protection Cell. Three such vehicles which attend to calls related to security of women are functioning in Cyberabad, one each in the three zones — Madhapur, Shamshabad and Balanagar. But they are currently driven by policemen.

Senior police officials said that this is another attempt to make policing more women-friendly and also to empower women in the department. The three existing vehicles which attend to calls related to women’s security during the last one year have been much appreciated. This has spurred the idea of having female drivers. The staff who will drive new vehicles have already been trained on different aspects including driving, reach the spot in as little time as possible to help women in distress.

The new vehicles would have two women and two men working round-the-clock in shifts. The reason for getting female cops to drive these vehicles is to make it easy for victims who feel more comfortable talking to women. The men would deal with those who are harassing the victims in cases like domestic violence or eve-teasing or attempts of assault in public places. 

Any call to Dial 100 would be assigned to a patrol car of the respective police station based on the location of the caller. But with these vehicles, women’s grievances are first assigned to them. If needed, other teams would also join them, police officials said.

Eve power
Senior police officials said that this is another attempt to make policing more women-friendly and also to empower women in the department

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
patrol cars Woman cop
India Matters
IMF's Chief Economist Gita Gopinath (L) and farmers participating in a protest during Republic Day celebrations in New Delhi. (File photo| AP)
New agri laws have potential to raise farm income: IMF's Gita Gopinath
Supreme Court (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
SC stays Bombay HC order on child abuse without 'skin-to-skin' contact
Recovered Covid patients may be immune to new virus strains
A still from Vijay-starrer 'Master'.
Actor Vijay's 'Master' will have digital release on January 29, new trailer out!

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Farmers surround the body of a fellow protestor who died at ITO during the tractor parade on Tuesday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Protesting farmer dies as tractor overturns at ITO: Delhi Police
TN CM Palaniswami and Deputy CM Panneerselvam pay respects after opening Jayalalithaa memorial in Chennai. (Photo | EPS/P Jawahar)
Jayalalithaa’s Phoenix-themed memorial inaugurated in Chennai by Tamil Nadu CM Palaniswami
Gallery
A 26-year-old woman who pushed for legal changes so she could speak out about being a survivor of sexual abuse has been named Australian of the Year for her advocacy work on behalf of abuse survivors. Grace Tame was presented with the award at a ceremony
Australian of the Year: Check out sexual abuse survivor Grace Tame's speech that broke the Internet
Indian Railway Protection Force dog squad displays skills during Republic Day celebrations at RRC grounds in Secunderabad. (Photo | Vinay Madapu, EPS)
72nd Republic Day celebration in full swing across India
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp