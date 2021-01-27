Woman cops to drive patrol cars

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: For the first time in Telangana, policewomen of the Cyberabad Commissionerate will drive patrol vehicles. These vehicles are dedicated to attend to Dial 100 calls related to women’s issues.Cyberabad police will launch three such vehicles on Wednesday on the occasion of the first anniversary of the Women Protection Cell. Three such vehicles which attend to calls related to security of women are functioning in Cyberabad, one each in the three zones — Madhapur, Shamshabad and Balanagar. But they are currently driven by policemen.

Senior police officials said that this is another attempt to make policing more women-friendly and also to empower women in the department. The three existing vehicles which attend to calls related to women’s security during the last one year have been much appreciated. This has spurred the idea of having female drivers. The staff who will drive new vehicles have already been trained on different aspects including driving, reach the spot in as little time as possible to help women in distress.

The new vehicles would have two women and two men working round-the-clock in shifts. The reason for getting female cops to drive these vehicles is to make it easy for victims who feel more comfortable talking to women. The men would deal with those who are harassing the victims in cases like domestic violence or eve-teasing or attempts of assault in public places.

Any call to Dial 100 would be assigned to a patrol car of the respective police station based on the location of the caller. But with these vehicles, women’s grievances are first assigned to them. If needed, other teams would also join them, police officials said.

Eve power

