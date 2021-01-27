You heard her. Now, watch her too 

Kakoli Mukherjee By

HYDERABAD: Her Instagram fans cannot get enough of her vivacity and comic sense. A dubbing artiste, an RJ, an entrepreneur and an actor, PV Sai Swetha is living her childhood dream of being associated with the stage.After dubbing for A-listers like Kajal Aggarwal in Awe and Kiara Advani in Bharat Ane Nenu, this lass from Visakhapatnam is all set to make her debut in a web series. Talking to Express, Swetha says: “I have dubbed for over 50 movies. I have also lent my voice to documentaries, web series and advertisements. I was Nidhi Aggarwal’s voice in Ismart Shankar, Pooja Hegde’s voice in Valmiki and Malavika Nair’s in Orey Bujjiga. I am also a radio jockey with a popular radio channel where I am known by the name Darling Swetha.”

Stating that dubbing is nothing but voice acting, the RJ says: “As a dubbing artiste, you have to decide how the character should sound; the speech and the tempo the character carries. I modulate my voice based on the character’s nature. In Chitralahari, Nivetha Pethuraj plays a bossy girl, and in Mathu Vadalara, Athulya played a drug addict. It was a rugged part where she played a loud and spoilt person who is not afraid to use cuss words.Dubbing for a lead character takes a day or two, or longer if the role is meatier.” This voice artiste has dubbed in eight languages so far, and believes that studying in Kendriya Vidyalaya trained her ear to follow different languages and accents.

“My father taught in Kendriya Vidyalaya. KV classrooms are like mini India. I grew up with friends who spoke different languages and that is why, I can dub in Hindi, Tamil, Bengali, Gujarati and other languages,” she adds. One of the toughest characters to dub for, Swetha recalls, was that of Iza in World Famous Lover.

“The character spoke only French onscreen, and I had to grasp the nuances of the language in a short time,” she says. The first film Swetha dubbed for was Sumanth-starrer Malli Raava. She was working as an RJ then, and received an offer to dub for another movie being shot in the same studio. That is how it started.

“I was fascinated by the stage and theatre right from childhood. I used to direct and act in plays since I was in class 5. I excelled in academics too, and was the class topper in class 10 exams. But my heart was set on art. I shifted from Visakhapatnam to Hyderabad to become an RJ. In fact, my family has shifted here now to support my career and I could not be happier,” adds the spunky social media influencer.With over 16 thousand followers on Instagram, the RJ keeps her fans regaled with snatches from her life and takes on relationships.

