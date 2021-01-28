STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
A decade of ‘giving back’ to the community

The focus was on lakes in 2020. They call it the ‘Wake Lake’ project to rejuvenate lakes in the cities in partnership with GHMC.

Published: 28th January 2021

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  United Way of Hyderabad, (UWH) part of United Way, a global volunteer-led non-profit, is celebrating its 10th anniversary this year and is organising two-day virtual conclave  “Transforming from Corporate Social Responsibility to Corporate Philanthropy” to mark this milestone. The conclave to be organised on January 29 and 30 will witness the presence of KT Rama Rao, Minister for IT, I&C, MA & UD, and Jayesh Ranjan, Principal Secretary.

The line up of speakers at the conclave include Dr Bart Fisher, 2020 Nobel prize nominee and Chairman for Give Life Foundation, Katherine Hadda, Former US Council General (TS, AP &Odisha) and badminton guru Pullela Gopichand.

Ramesh Kaza, honourary  chairperson - United Way of Hyderabad & CIO & SVP – India, State Street, said, “The Hyderabad chapter has made significant progress by serving a wide range of causes, mobilising `170 crore, transforming lives of over 1.30 million people in the last ten years. Partnering with over 65 corporate houses and other donors, United Way of Hyderabad has successfully executed 80+ projects through 130 NGOs. The focus primarily has been on education, livelihood, health and environment.” 

The focus was on lakes in 2020. They call it the ‘Wake Lake’ project to rejuvenate lakes in the cities in partnership with GHMC. They also raised funds worth `50 crore directly and indirectly for medical equipment necessary during the Covid-19 times. “We hope to be able to leverage the volunteerism in the city, especially the IT crowd, to be able to make a significant impact,” Ramesh added.

