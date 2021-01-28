BJP Corporator booked for false info in poll affidavit

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Newly-elected BJP Corporator from Jambagh division Rakesh Jaiswal was booked by the Abids police for providing incorrect details in the election affidavit. The police have registered cases under Section 199 (False statement made in declaration which is by law receivable as evidence) of IPC.

According to the police, J Ravindra, who contested in the GHMC polls from MIM party for the same division, lodged a complaint on Jaiswal, stating that while Jaiswal has three children, his affidavit stated that he had only two children.

The complaint also states that Jaiswal provided incorrect details about his properties. He possesses huge tracts of land, but submitted in the affidavit that he did not own any lands. Based on the complaint, the police have registered a case and are likely to arrest Jaiswal.