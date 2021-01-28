GHMC turns adblocker, to clear the city of ad hoardings

Mayank Tiwari By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The cityscape of Hyderabad will no longer have billboards as the Directorate of Enforcement Vigilance & Disaster Management (EVDM) wing of the GHMC has decided to make the city ‘distraction-free, visual pollution-free, safe and aesthetically better.’ “If there is no utility, there is no advertisement,” said EVDM director and head of GHMC’s advertising department Viswajit Kampati. The official has chalked out a plan for service-based advertising schemes in Hyderabad and is working on its implementation.

In the past, the advertisement department had lagged in collecting taxes from the many advertisers. The advertisers, in turn, had dotted the twin cities with numerous structures without paying taxes on them. Even a 50 per cent increase in the fee for advertising has brought no change in the number of advertising structures.

The corporation expected around `60 crore through registered advertising structures, which include 2,618 hoardings/unipoles, 1,202 bus shelter ads, and other ads. However, it only generated about 60 per cent of the expected revenue. Besides, the corporation barely collected any tax from ads on wall paintings, flex boards, glass posters, pillar boards, paintings, stickers, flags, shop shutters and signage boards. Taxes for such ads are anywhere between `1,500 and `750 per square meter.

Kampati said, “As per the norms of MA&UD’s GO 68, we will not have any advertising structures that serve no purpose or utility. In case an ad agency is interested to erect ads, it can only be done if they provide citizens with some amenity which complies with GHMC standards, such as by constructing public toilets or bus shelters with some advertising space, as permitted by the GHMC. We have come up with a service-centric ad policy. The highest bidder will get the advertising space.”

Advertisers have to allot 10 per cent of the overall ad space for promotions and public service announcements for 10 per cent of the time in a year. Explaining how the civic body will compensate for the loss of revenues from ads, Kampati said, “Now we won’t allow any ad that will challenge the aesthetic appeal of the city. However, we will mandatorily collect taxes for ads on shop shutters, signage boards and neon glow boards, placed by commercial establishments.”