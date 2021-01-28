STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Telangana High Court questions GHMC over ‘extra’ construction

A division bench of the court comprising Chief Justice Hima Kohli and Justice B Vijaysen Reddy is dealing with an appeal by A Kamla Deepti.

Published: 28th January 2021 05:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th January 2021 11:36 AM   |  A+A-

Telangana High Court

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Questioning the decision of GHMC to permit a developer to construct an extra floor on an existing structure which was constructed as per the sanction plan, the Telangana High Court on Wednesday made it clear that any further constructions on the existing building would be subject to outcome of the present appeal. 

The appeal seeks to suspend the sanction granted to a developer by GHMC in June last year for construction of a fifth floor on an already existing building at Himayathnagar. The appellant also challenged the order of a single judge who dismissed her petition saying that the petitioner was well aware at the time of execution of sale deed itself that the builder intended to construct a fifth floor.

After hearing both sides, the court said the construction would be subject to outcome of the present appeal, and directed the GHMC and others concerned to file counter affidavits on the issue and posted the matter to March 31.

