'Beef festival' in Osmania University: BJP MLA Raja Singh gets one-year jail term for assault

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a significant development, the special court at Nampally on Friday sentenced BJP MLA Raja Singh to one year imprisonment in a case registered against him five years ago in connection with a dispute over a 'beef festival'.

Immediately after he was convicted and sentenced in the case, the MLA moved a bail petition. The court granted him bail and gave him one month's time to file an appeal before the high court.

The case was registered against Raja Singh at Bollarum police station for assault, threatening the police and trying to disrupt the 'beef festival' at the Osmania University campus in 2015. The BJP MLA called upon his party workers to stage a protest against the festival organised by some students of OU.

The police filed a charge sheet in the case before the special court for trial of cases against MPs and MLAs which convicted the MLA and sentenced him to one year imprisonment.