STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

'Beef festival' in Osmania University: BJP MLA Raja Singh gets one-year jail term for assault

Immediately after he was convicted and sentenced in the case, the MLA moved a bail petition. The court granted him bail and gave him one month's time to file an appeal before the high court.

Published: 29th January 2021 07:58 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th January 2021 07:58 PM   |  A+A-

Telangana BJP MLA Raja Singh

Telangana BJP MLA Raja Singh (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a significant development, the special court at Nampally on Friday sentenced BJP MLA Raja Singh to one year imprisonment in a case registered against him five years ago in connection with a dispute over a 'beef festival'.

Immediately after he was convicted and sentenced in the case, the MLA moved a bail petition. The court granted him bail and gave him one month's time to file an appeal before the high court.

The case was registered against Raja Singh at Bollarum police station for assault, threatening the police and trying to disrupt the 'beef festival' at the Osmania University campus in 2015. The BJP MLA called upon his party workers to stage a protest against the festival organised by some students of OU.

The police filed a charge sheet in the case before the special court for trial of cases against MPs and MLAs which convicted the MLA and sentenced him to one year imprisonment.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Raja Singh Hyderabad Osmania University
India Matters
HCL Technologies image used for representation (File Photo | Reuters)
HCL to hold two-day virtual mega job drive at campus near Vijayawada
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Taken COVID-19 jab? Delay pregnancy for at least two months, say doctors
From Left: Rajdeep Sardesai, Shashi Tharoor and Vinod K Jose. (File Photos. YouTube)
FIR against Tharoor, Rajdeep Sardesai  for seditious tweets on farmer's death
President Ram Nath Kovind at Lok Sabha during the Budget Session of the Parliament, in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | PTI)
'Very unfortunate': Prez  Kovind on R-Day violence as he defends farm laws

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Covaxin can neutralize UK strain of coronavirus too: Study
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
There have been 4-5 mini budgets in 2020, upcoming budget will be seen as part of that series: PM
Gallery
Police trying to control the situation during clashes between people claiming to be local villagers and farmers at the Singhu border in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
IN PICS | Clashes erupt between farmers and 'locals' on Delhi border, cops carry out baton charge
A 26-year-old woman who pushed for legal changes so she could speak out about being a survivor of sexual abuse has been named Australian of the Year for her advocacy work on behalf of abuse survivors. Grace Tame was presented with the award at a ceremony
Australian of the Year: Check out sexual abuse survivor Grace Tame's speech that broke the Internet
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp