Cops probing serial killer’s role in old cases

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: After arresting a wanted serial killer Maina Ramulu, the police are now probing if he was also involved in recent unsolved murders of unidentified women in the neighbouring districts of Siddipet, Sangareddy, Medak and in the city.

After his arrest on Tuesday, the police tied him with the murder of a woman at Ghatkesar, while Ramulu himself confessed to one more murder at Mulugu in Siddipet district. The police are verifying his movements to verify his role in other unsolved cases.

The police found that Ramulu was earlier arrested multiple times for murder cases, including twice in 2019 . The police are now verifying how he managed to get bail multiple times, despite being accused in so many murder cases, and also who helped them get bail on all these occasions.

The police have also sought information of all such unsolved cases of women murdered in the neighbouring districts. If the numbers used by Ramulu are traced to any of these locations, it would help them detect more-pending cases.

Ramulu has been on a killing spree since 2003, after his wife separated from him for another man, just after their marriage. Since then, he has killed at least 18 women. The killer adopted the same modus operandi in all the 18 murders — he would trap lonely women at compounds of toddy centres, get them drunk, kill them and rob valuables from them.