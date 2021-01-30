60-year-old man falls to death in Hyderabad while spitting tobacco

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A 60-year-old man, N Narayana Rao, accidentally fell to his death from a building while spitting tobacco at KPHB on Friday. The KPHB police have registered a case. Police said Narayana Rao and his wife N Jayasree lived in an apartment at Phase VI of the Kukatpally Housing Board (KPHB) Colony.

On Friday morning, Narayana Rao went to the fourth floor and sat in a chair in the morning sun. Some time later, he accidentally fell from the top, according to the police. Jayasree said that he had a habit of chewing tobacco. After verifying the spot, police found that he could have fallen from the top while spitting tobacco.

He received a severe injury to the head and died on the spot, said KPHB Inspector S Laxminarayana. The body has been handed over to the family after a post-mortem examination, police said.