Crowds abound regional band Capricio GIGS

Re-branded recently, and raring to go, Telugu music band Capricio is opening to packed venues wherever they perform in the city.

Published: 30th January 2021 01:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th January 2021 08:03 AM

By Tamanna S Mehdi
Express News Service

HYDERABAD :  Re-branded recently, and raring to go, Telugu music band Capricio is opening to packed venues wherever they perform in the city. City-based Capricio has regaled Hyderabadis with their Telugu medleys and have taken pride in belting out local hits since 2017.

The band comprises cofounders Eknath Kiran on bass and lead vocals and Sai Teja on percussions, and Ayaan on vocals, Shravan on keys, and Nishanth on guitar. At their gig at the packed-tothe- rafters Chemistry in Jubilee Hills they performed crowd favourite melodies both from yesteryear as well as new movies. Just as ‘Capricio’ an Italian word which means ‘a lively piece of music, typically one that is short and free in form’, their performance was lively and rose in tempo and style as the night got younger.

They started with slower, romantic numbers, but as the crowd got boisterous, they sang their medleys and popular old songs, which the crowd totally lapped up. Jaanu from Life of Ram, Urvasi from Premikudu, and medleys of Oh Cheliya from Premikudu with Sahana from Shivaji, Hello Hello Laila from Dhada with Ninnu Chudagane from Attarintiki Daredi.

Numbers from movies of top stars naturally had the crowd was singing along. Even old numbers such as Telephone Dhwani la from Bharateeyudu and Guvva Gorinkatho cheered the crowd. Long after they closed the gig with Urvasi Urvasi from Premikudu, the crowd kept singing ‘take it easy policy’. About the band’s humble beginnings, Eknath, who was the semi-finalist at the Telugu music reality show Padutha Theeyaga in 2017 shares: “With our music we opened doors to the connoisseurs of Telugu music, but it took a while to have music lovers turn up in huge numbers.

We still remember those days when we witnessed empty halls, places with no claps and shouts from the audience to sing in other languages mostly Bollywood songs.” Teja is a Limca Book of Record holder for playing 30 instruments in 50 minutes jointly with his sister who played 13 out of the 17 instruments and a Grade B Tabla artiste with All India Radio.

He says, “Over the last year, we started working on our own music and we are looking forward to bringing more melody to Telugu music this year with our new reformed image.” A regular at The Moonshine Project, they have also performed in the US and Dubai on multiple occasions and is the go-to-band of stars such as Junior NTR, Nani and Allu Arjun for their private events. The boy band also performs on week nights at other popular watering holes in the city.

— Tamanna S Mehdi tamanna @newindianexpress.com @tamannamehdi

