Disha gangrape and murder: SC extends term of judicial panel probing 'killing' of four accused

The second sitting of the commission was scheduled in March 2020, but the sittings were suspended due to Covid-19.

Published: 30th January 2021 08:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th January 2021 01:44 PM

Police personnel at the Hyderabad encounter scene

Police personnel at the Hyderabad encounter scene (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Supreme Court on Friday extended by another six months, the term of the judicial commission probing the alleged extra-judicial killing of four men accused in the Disha gangrape and murder case in 2019.

Following the rape and murder of the veterinarian, the accused Mohammed Arif, Chintakunta Chennakeshavulu, Jollu Shiva and Jollu Naveen were arrested and remanded to judicial custody.

A week later when they were taken for the crime scene reconstruction, they reportedly tried to snatch weapons from the police party and attack them, forcing the police to open fire, killing all four of them on the spot.

Both the incidents happened at Shadnagar on the outskirts of Hyderabad. Constituted on December 12, 2019, the commission was given six months to complete the inquiry.

Headed by former Supreme Court judge VS Sirpurkar, retired judge of Bombay High Court Rekha Baldota and former CBI director DR Karthikeyan, it held its first sitting at the Telangana High Court premises on February 3, 2020. The second sitting of the commission was scheduled in March 2020, but the sittings were suspended due to Covid-19.

