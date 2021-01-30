GMR Hyderabad International Airport gets water-less 24x7 car wash kiosks

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The GMR Hyderabad International Airport has introduced a Water-Less Eco Washing facility to sanitise cars in order to make passenger travel safer. The car washing service includes exterior cleaning,vacuuming, tyre cleaning and polishing, air freshener, dashboard dressing and deep cleaning using special 3M products.

One of the Water-Less Eco Washing kiosks is at the entrance of the car parking zone - C and another is dedicated to taxis near the airport lodge at the taxi staging area. Airport authorities said that irrespective of the location, the service will be provided at the spot where the vehicle is parked within the airport car park.

"The service is 24x7, 100 per cent contactless and tech-enabled. Payments can be made both in cash and through digital modes," the airport said in an official communication.