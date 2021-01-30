Hyderabad police crack kidnap case in 24 hours, baby rescued

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Hyderabad Police rescued a two-and-a-half-year-old girl from her kidnapper and arrested the accused, an alcoholic auto driver, within 24 hours of the crime taking place. The incident occurred under the Malakpet police limits and the accused, 29-year-old Kalavala Sravan Kumar, is wanted for several property offences too.

According to the police, the girl's father, Sudugu Ajay (27), is a ragpicker and lives with his wife on a footpath at Moosarambagh in Malakpet. In his complaint, Ajay said he had moved to Hyderabad 10 years ago in search for a living, but has been homeless ever since.

Five years ago, he married Laxmi and was blessed with a baby girl. On the night of January 27, Ajay and Laxmi, along with their daughter and a friend Raju, were asleep on a footpath outside SBI at Moosarambagh.

When Raju woke up, he noticed the girl was gone. They filed a police complaint, based on which a case was registered. "We verified CCTV footage and found that the accused had kidnapped the girl while she was asleep. Sravan Kumar, a resident of Amberpet, also does painting work and was involved in property offences at Malakpet, Kachiguda, Saroornagar and LB Nagar," Hyderabad Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar said.

Vexed with his criminal acts, his wife left him and now lives with her four children. Sravan Kumar, on the other hand, had been living with another woman at Golnaka. He used to drive an autorickshaw from Amberpet to Moosarambagh.

During one of his trips, he noticed Ajay’s daughter playing near SBI and living with her parents on the adjoining footpath. As his earnings were not enough to meet his expenses, Sravan Kumar had decided to kidnap the girl and sell her in order to earn a quick buck.

Accused used stolen Activa to abduct girl

Accused Sravan Kumar stole an unlocked Activa which was parked in front of a house at Kachiguda. He rode to SBI at Moosarambagh and moved around in the area till the girl and her parents fell asleep. He kidnapped the girl and took her to his residence