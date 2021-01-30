Hyderabad police drops case against English and Foreign Languages University Vice Chancellor

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The case filed on Thursday against English and Foreign Languages University (EFLU) Vice Chancellor Prof E Suresh Kumar and its Registrar has been dropped as the complaint against them by three students was found to be false, ACP (Kachiguda division) A Srinivas said in a press release on Friday.

On Thursday, three EFLU students - P Vikas, G Kumar and K Srinath - filed a complaint at the OU police station against the V-C, Registrar and two security guards, claiming that they were not allowed to enter the campus on Republic Day and were restrained at the entrance gate.

According to the press release, Vikas stated that he had lodged the complaint under the influence of the other two students and had not read the complaint copy. As Vikas backed out on his complaint and had not read its contents, police said no reliance can be placed upon it.