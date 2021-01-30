STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Leprosy is curable, but awareness is low

Contrary to popular belief, leprosy has not been eradicated in India. The country was declared leprosy-free in 2005, but new cases still keep cropping up.

EXPRESS ILLUSTRATION

By Kakoli Mukherjee
Express News Service

HYDERABAD :  Contrary to popular belief, leprosy has not been eradicated in India. The country was declared leprosy-free in 2005, but new cases still keep cropping up. World Leprosy Day is observed on the last Sunday of January, and fortnight between January 30 and February 13 is termed Leprosy Fortnight. Hyderabad-based Lepra Society conducts a walk every year on these dates to raise awareness about leprosy.

These are not being conducted this year on account of the Covid-19 pandemic, but the organisation is conducting virtual programmes to dispel myths about this little-known disease. Speaking to Express, Prasant Naik, chief executive of the organisation, said: “India carries 60 per cent of the world’s leprosy burden with 10 per cent of them being children.

In 2005, leprosy was considered eliminated in India (defined as a prevalence of less than 1 per 10,000) and as a result, the disease was dropped from health agendas and resources drastically dwindled. Expertise in leprosy amongst health professionals progressively declined and surveillance activities weakened.

More than a decade later, several indicators suggest that leprosy remains an important public health issue and that transmission is high.” According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), the current government programmes miss around 50 per cent of new leprosy cases.

The mid-term evaluation report of the National Leprosy Eradicat ion Prog ramme (NLEP) conducted by the Central Leprosy Division and the World Health Organisation revealed that government’s efforts did not match the level and intensity of the disease burden. “Early detection is the key in treating leprosy. The disease is curable and the affected can avail free medicines from government health centres.

The earlier it’s detected, the easier it is to cure it. Since it’s a painless disease, many do not approach doctors till the disease is at an advanced stage. The first symptoms can be discoloured patches of skin, numbness etc,” added Prasant. Lepra’s programmes cover 156 districts in Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Delhi.

— Kakoli Mukherjee kakoli_mukherjee@newindianexpress. com @KakoliMukherje2

