Machines over humans, say consumers

HYDERABAD : Indian consumers are extremely open to artificial intelligence (AI) adoption to drive better customer experiences. A new research from Pegasystems, a Hyderabad-based software company revealed this. Conducted by research firm Savanta, the study surveyed over 1,000 consumers in India on their views about AI as it relates to morality, ethical behavior, and empathy.

Of the respondents, 74% constituted millennials and GenX. Other key findings of the study for organisations to consider include: ·AI is accepted as key for better customer experience: Eighty-four percent of respondents agree AI has the potential to provide better customer experiences, improve brand reputation, and increase customer loyalty.

Almost 78% said they are comfortable interacting with AI for business-related queries. Consumers prefer talking to machines over humans: The study found 60% of Indians are more likely to tell the truth to an AI system or chatbot as compared to a human.

This could be because engaging with a neutral bot would ease people’s concerns about the embarrassment of saying the wrong thing or creating a misunderstanding given the huge variety of cultures, subcultures, and myriad of beliefs across the country.