SCSC showered with praise for 15 years of impactful work

HYDERABAD: The Society for Cyberabad Security Council (SCSC) — the first-of-its-kind collaborative body between the police department and the IT industry — completed 15 years on Friday.

On the occasion, it brought out a coffee-table book which was unveiled by Home Minister Mohd Mahmood Ali. Terming the council as the perfect example of public-private partnership, he appreciated its efforts in helping many during lockdown. “Development and peace are interdependent and the collaborative efforts of public and police are essential for public safety. I am happy to note that the SCSC has expanded its efforts to other verticals,” he said.

The SCSC was set up by the Cyberabad Police and Hyderabad’s IT Industry. DGP Telangana M Mahender Reddy said: “It has become a benchmark institution and an interface of this scale does not exist anywhere in the world,” he said. The police department has issued orders to all Commissioners and SPs across TS to form such bodies, he said.

Cyberabad Police Commissioner and SCSC chairman VC Sajjanar said with the patronage of 205 member companies, the council has left a great impact on the society. “The SCSC and Cyberabad Police’s combined efforts yielded into the smooth functioning of IT offices during lockdown. We are the first in the country to ensure business continuity. Nowhere in the county such great cooperation and coordination exists,” he said.Krishna Yedula, SCSC general secretary, said the idea of safety expanded and the council’s mission evolved to include initiatives such as road safety, women’s safety and cyber safety.

Annual awards presented

SCSC Annual Awards in six categories — Excellence in Driving Women Safety Measures, Promoting Road Safety Measures and Organisation for Covid-19 Measures, among others — were presented