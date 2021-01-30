STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

SCSC showered with praise for 15 years of impactful work

Cyberabad Police Commissioner and SCSC chairman VC Sajjanar said with the patronage of 205 member companies, the council has left a great impact on the society.

Published: 30th January 2021 05:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th January 2021 08:03 AM   |  A+A-

Cyberabad Police Commissioner VC Sajjanar in conversation with ADGP (Women Safety) Swati Lakra as Bharat Biotech JMD Suchitra Ella and Joint Secretary of SCSC’s Women Forum Pratyusha Sharma look on |

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Society for Cyberabad Security Council (SCSC) — the  first-of-its-kind collaborative body between the police department and the IT industry — completed 15 years on Friday. 

On the occasion, it brought out a coffee-table book which was unveiled by Home Minister Mohd Mahmood Ali. Terming the council as the perfect example of public-private partnership, he appreciated its efforts in helping  many during lockdown. “Development and peace are interdependent and the collaborative efforts of public and police are essential for public safety. I am happy to note that the SCSC has expanded its efforts to other verticals,” he said. 

The SCSC was set up by the Cyberabad Police and Hyderabad’s IT Industry. DGP Telangana M Mahender Reddy said: “It has become a benchmark institution and an interface of this scale does not exist anywhere in the world,” he said. The police department has issued orders to all Commissioners and SPs across TS to form such bodies, he said. 

Cyberabad Police Commissioner and SCSC chairman VC Sajjanar said with the patronage of 205 member companies, the council has left a great impact on the society. “The SCSC and Cyberabad Police’s combined efforts yielded into the smooth functioning of IT offices during lockdown. We are the first in the country to ensure business continuity. Nowhere in the county such great cooperation and coordination exists,” he said.Krishna Yedula, SCSC general secretary, said the idea of safety expanded and the council’s mission evolved to include initiatives such as road safety, women’s safety and cyber safety. 

Annual awards presented
SCSC Annual Awards in six categories — Excellence in Driving Women Safety Measures, Promoting Road Safety Measures and Organisation for Covid-19 Measures, among others — were presented

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
A medic administers the dose of COVID-19 vaccine on a beneficiary during the vaccination drive across the country at a district hospital in Noida. (Photo | PTI)
10 dead after taking COVID-19 vaccine shots, national panel to re-examine causes
Chief Economic Advisor Krishnamurthy Subramanian addresses a press conference on Economic Survey 2020-21 in New Delhi Friday Jan. 29 2021. (Photo | PTI)
Economic Survey-2021: Focus on R&D, Jugaad can take you only this far
Chief Economic Advisor Krishnamurthy Subramanian during a press conference on Economic Survey 2020-21, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Upbeat Economic Survey has a reminder for FinMin: Dear boss, please spend!
Image of a leprosy patient used for representational purpose only. (EPS | Vinod Kumar T)
EXPLAINED | Why leprosy cases are emerging in India at higher intensity

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Clashes erupt between people claiming to be locals and farmers at Singhu | PTI
After Singhu, now tensions at Tikri border as 'locals' protest against farmers
10 dead after taking COVID-19 vaccine shots, national panel to re-examine causes
Gallery
There have been many brilliant batting performances in the 122 Tests played so far between Indian and England, starting 1932. As the Virat Kohli-captained India prepare to clash with Joe Root's England in a much-anticipated four-match Test series, beginning February 5 in Chennai, here's a look at the top five top individual knocks in the history of the two teams. (Photo | EPS)
India vs England Test Series: Top individual knocks
Police trying to control the situation during clashes between people claiming to be local villagers and farmers at the Singhu border in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
IN PICS | Clashes erupt between farmers and 'locals' on Delhi border, cops carry out baton charge
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp