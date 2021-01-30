Two BJP workers held in Hyderabad's Vanasthalipuram for attacking pastor

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Rachakonda police on Friday arrested two BJP workers Lalith Kumar Reddy and P Srinivas at Vanasthalipuram, who assaulted a pastor G Chandra Mouli, alleging that he was performing religious conversions. Following the arrest, scores of activists staged a protest outside the police station.

Vanasthalipuram Inspector K Murali Mohan said Chandra Mouli, a pastor at Jerusalem Church in Hasthinapuram, had gone on Thursday night to a church member Jayamma's house for a prayer as one of her family members was unwell.

Lalith and Srinivas rushed to Jayamma's house and picked up an argument with the pastor. They also assaulted and injuring him and alleged that he was converting the family to Christianity. On receiving information, patrol teams rushed to the spot and rescued him.

Later on the pastor’s complaint, a case was registered. Meanwhile, on Friday morning, scores of BJP and RSS workers protested at the police station alleging that police were working in favour of the pastor. They were dispersed later.