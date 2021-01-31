STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Cyberabad’s Sports and Games Meet inaugurated

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Maud Principal Secretary Arvind Kumar inaugurated the Third Annual Sports and Games Meet, organised by the Cyberabad police, on Saturday. Speaking on the occasion, Arvind Kumar lauded the Cyberabad police, and the entire department, for their role in the battle against Covid-19.

“While we were all at home, the cops were on the roads. They were working round-the-clock throughout the pandemic” he pointed out.

He also complimented the Cyberabad police for organising the meet, which would help improve the camaraderie and provide a chance to meet and get to know the new faces in the force.

“It is happy to know that both women and men are participating in the events, irrespective of the gender differences. It will also serve as an exemplary model for other commissionerates and districts,” he added. 

He also thanked the traffic wing of Cyberabad for its cooperation in completing several roads projects within a short period of time during the lockdown.

Cyberabad CP VC Sajjanar said the meet has 15 events and a total of 500 participants, from various wings of Cyberabad, have registered their names.

“This is a very good platform to showcase one’s talents. We should keep in mind that physical and mental fitness are very important for all of us,” he said. National table tennis player Naina Jaiswal also addressed the participants.

