Rachakonda police books duo that set constable ablaze under PD Act

HYDERABAD: Poonam Chand Kumawath and his son Nihal Chand, who had attempted to kill Jawaharnagar police inspector P Bikshapathi Rao and a police constable by settling them ablaze, have been detained under the PD Act by the Rachakonda police here on Saturday.

In December 2020, a police team was assisting revenue officials in a demolition drive, when the duo, along with their family, locked themselves inside a room. Suspecting that they may harm themselves, Bikshapathi Rao and the constable went to their rescue, but the duo poured turpentine on them and set them on fire.

While the constable escaped with minor injuries, Rao is still undergoing treatment for the burns.

The police have already arrested several others in the case. The police said the two accused were earlier involved in cases related to land grabbing and had also attacked revenue and police officials by throwing chilly powder on them.

As they are involved in rowdyism and pose a threat to the public order, Preventive Detention (PD) orders have been invoked against them, said Rachakonda police commissioner Mahesh Bhagwat.