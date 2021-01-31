Stray dogs maul 8-year-old boy to death in Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: An eight-year-old boy was mauled to death by a pack of stray dogs in a vacant piece of land at Asad Baba Nagar under the Bahadurpura police limits on Saturday.

Police have registered a case of suspicious death and shifted the body to the Osmania General Hospital mortuary for a post-mortem examination. They found injuries on the boy’s thigh and stomach.

According to police, Mohammed Ayan was playing with some children near his residence around 2 am when he strayed into a nearby vacant land. That’s where a pack of street dogs attacked him, dragged him into the bushes and mauled him to death. His friends saw the dogs bark at Ayan but could not save him. A few minutes later, they saw him lying in a pool of blood and immediately alerted his parents.

Ayan’s parents and the locals of the area rushed to the spot and took him to a nearby hospital. But doctors there declared the boy brought-dead. He was later shifted to the Osmania General Hospital for a post-mortem examination, Bahadurpura Sub-Inspector A Narsimha Rao said. The parents lodged a police complaint, following which a medico-legal case was registered under Section 174 (suspicious death) of the CrPC. Meanwhile, locals have blamed the GHMC for failing to control the stray dog menace in the area.