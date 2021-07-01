Nigerian man dupes Hyderabad doctor of Rs 41 lakh

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A city herbal doctor from Mehedipatnam approached the police on Wednesday after she was duped of Rs 41 lakh by an accused, who the police suspect is from Nigeria. The accused, claiming to be hailing from UK, wanted to buy herbal medicine formulas from the victim, Shahila Kumar, for Rs 5 crore. According to police, Shahila has been in contact with the accused, who introduced himself as James Maria, a medical agent, for a couple of years.

Few months back, he proposed to buy herbal medicine formulas from Shahila for Rs 5 crore. She later got a call from another person who claimed to be from the RBI, Delhi. The person asked Kumar to pay Rs 26 lakh in tax amount, and she did as told.

A couple of days back, she received a call from another person who claimed to be from the Customs and asked to pay Rs 16 lakh. The victim then paid the said amount. Later, when the supposed RBI and customs officials, and the buyer, switched off their phones, she realised she was tricked and lodged a plaint.