Hyderabad: Two members of a family found dead at home, third member in critical condition

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Two members of a family were found dead at their residence in Bowenpally on Thursday. A third member remains in critical condition at Osmania General Hospital. Vijay Bhagya, 41, and Sneha Bhagya, 40, were natives of Rajasthan and lived at Manovikas Nagar, Bowenpally with three children - twin girls Hanshika Bhagya and Vanshika Bhagya (15) and son Veer Bhagya (10). Sneha and Hanshika were found dead, while Vijay remains in critical condition.

On Thursday morning, Vanshika noticed that her parents and sister were not waking up, even after she tried to wake them up multiple times. In a state of worry, she and her brother Veer called up their grandfather in Rajasthan and explained the situation. He immediately sent one of their relatives to check. Meanwhile, they noticed that Vijay was alive and moved him to a hospital. A case under Section 174 of the CrPC has been registered and further investigation is underway.