Be alert during monsoon: KT Rama Rao to Hyderabad Water Board

HYDERABAD: Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MAUD) Minister KT Rama Rao directed the Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWS&SB) to give top priority to sanitation and to be on alert during the monsoon season.

HMWS&SB Managing Director M Dana Kishore and other senior officials met the Minister and explained the various programmes being initiated under Pattana Pragathi by the Water Board at a meeting held in Pragathi Bhavan on Friday.

Rama Rao instructed the Water Board to clean sewerage lines and remove silt and other waste material using jetting machines.

He said that special care should be taken relating to manholes on the main roads during the monsoon as there are about 1,000 km of roads in the city. Officials informed him that around 11,000 manholes have been repaired so far.

