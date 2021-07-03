STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
CCTVs help unearth fake chain-snatching claims in Hyderabad

Police said the women, who were facing financial issues at home, resorted to such acts out of desperation.

Published: 03rd July 2021 09:50 AM

CCTV cameras being installed at Ramalayam on Thursday (Photo | Madhav K, EPS)

CCTV cameras being installed. (File Photo | Madhav K, EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: CCTVs, which have been playing a vital role in crime detection, are now helping solve crimes that did not even happen. This has been proved in the two ‘chain snatching’ incidents in past week at LB Nagar and Narayanaguda, where two women had claimed that their gold chains were snatched. 

However, with the help of cameras, the police proved that the women were lying and that the offence didn’t take place at all.

Police said the women, who were facing financial issues at home, resorted to such acts out of desperation. They would have either mortgaged their gold jewellery and used the money for some purpose without their family’s knowledge, and planted such stories due to family pressure about the ornaments, the police found.

Though giving a false complaint and misleading the police is liable for penal action, given their situation, the police have let the women off after a warning.

In the first instance at LB Nagar on Thursday, a 55-year-old woman informed the police that when she was walking to a nearby function hall, two persons came towards her on a bike, snatched her gold chain, and sped away. 

Police swung into action and combed through all the CCTV footage in the spot, but found nothing unusual. Further, the woman was found walking normally. In the second instance at Narayanaguda on Monday, a jewellery store worker claimed that unidentified persons snatched her gold chain. 

Analysis of CCTV footage didn’t reveal any such incident. When confronted with the evidence, the women admitted to have lodged false complaints, and in both cases, had mortgaged their jewellery without their family’s knowledge and could not redeem them. 

A desperate act

A desperate act

