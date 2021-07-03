STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

HMDA to take up study on Hyderabad’s traffic profile soon

According to sources from the HMDA, HUMTA has expressed interest for empanelment of traffic survey agencies for a period of two years.

Published: 03rd July 2021 09:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd July 2021 09:36 AM   |  A+A-

Hyderabad traffic, Traffic jam, Hyderabad roads

The survey is aimed at getting traffic data in the Hyderabad Metropolitan Area (Representational Image)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a move that would help government agencies identify which road stretches need immediate expansion, the Hyderabad Unified Metropolitan Transport Authority (HUMTA) — a wing of Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) — proposes to take up a traffic survey for various traffic and transportation related projects in the Hyderabad Metropolitan Area (HMA). The survey is aimed at getting traffic data in the HMA, which will help in understanding the trend of traffic growth and the category of vehicles that predominates on certain stretches.

According to sources from the HMDA, HUMTA has expressed interest for empanelment of traffic survey agencies for a period of two years. The empanelled agencies will be eligible for providing volume counts, household interview surveys, opinion surveys, stated preference surveys, etc, for the purpose of various traffic and transportation related projects in the HMA.

The agencies who are applying for empanelment should have sufficient manpower and technology to conduct traffic volume counts at mid-blocks and junctions by video graphic method, Automatic Traffic Counter-cum-Classifier (ATCC) method or by other latest technologies as per the standards of the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH). They should be be able to conduct vehicle occupancy surveys, parking demand surveys, passenger terminal and station surveys (which include footfall counts and origin destination surveys), origin destination surveys at cordon/screen lines,  etc.

SURVEY AGENCIES TO BE BROUGHT IN FOR PERIOD OF 2 YEARS

According to sources from the HMDA, the Hyderabad Unified Metropolitan Transport Authority (HUMTA) has expressed interest for empanelment of traffic survey agencies for a period of two years. The empanelled agencies will be eligible for providing volume counts, household interview surveys, opinion surveys, stated preference surveys, etc, for the purpose of various traffic and transportation related projects in the HMA


 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Hyderabad Metropolitan Area
India Matters
A man pampers his infant son as his wife waits to get vaccinated against Covid-19, in Vijayawada on Friday. (EPS I Prasant Madugula)
Major third Covid-19 wave in India highly unlikely: IIT researchers
Rosamma with her family
Octogenarian matriarch from Kerala among entire family that beats Covid-19
Express ,Illustration
Get your Covid jab before third wave: Doctors to pregnant women
Twitter Logo (Photo | AP)
In final stages of appointing Resident Grievance Officer: Twitter tells Delhi HC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Flying cars to be reality soon? Aircar makes historic inter-city flight
Stampede like situation at Covid-19 vaccination centre in Madhya Pradesh
Gallery
Many prominent actors and filmmakers from across the country condemned the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting’s proposed Cinematograph (Amendment) Bill. (Photo | PTI and EPS)
Suriya to Kamal Haasan: Indian film stars slam Narendra Modi government over Cinematograph Bill 2021
Instagram Rich List for the year 2021 was released recently by Hopperhq.com, and many prominent celebrities from the entertainment and sports industry made it to the list. Check out the stars who made it to the top 40. (Photo | AP)
Virat Kohli to Priyanka Chopra: Check out the Instagram Rich List 2021
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp