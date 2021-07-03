HMDA to take up study on Hyderabad’s traffic profile soon

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a move that would help government agencies identify which road stretches need immediate expansion, the Hyderabad Unified Metropolitan Transport Authority (HUMTA) — a wing of Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) — proposes to take up a traffic survey for various traffic and transportation related projects in the Hyderabad Metropolitan Area (HMA). The survey is aimed at getting traffic data in the HMA, which will help in understanding the trend of traffic growth and the category of vehicles that predominates on certain stretches.

According to sources from the HMDA, HUMTA has expressed interest for empanelment of traffic survey agencies for a period of two years. The empanelled agencies will be eligible for providing volume counts, household interview surveys, opinion surveys, stated preference surveys, etc, for the purpose of various traffic and transportation related projects in the HMA.

The agencies who are applying for empanelment should have sufficient manpower and technology to conduct traffic volume counts at mid-blocks and junctions by video graphic method, Automatic Traffic Counter-cum-Classifier (ATCC) method or by other latest technologies as per the standards of the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH). They should be be able to conduct vehicle occupancy surveys, parking demand surveys, passenger terminal and station surveys (which include footfall counts and origin destination surveys), origin destination surveys at cordon/screen lines, etc.

SURVEY AGENCIES TO BE BROUGHT IN FOR PERIOD OF 2 YEARS

