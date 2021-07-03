Infant found abandoned in Nacharam, rescued

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A newborn was found abandoned outside a private hospital in Nacharam on Friday.

The police rescued the infant and handed her over to Shishu Vihar. T Kiran Kumar, Inspector, Nacharam police station, said that a case under Section 317 of the IPC and Section 75 of the JJ Act have been registered.

They are also checking the CCTV footage in the area for further clues.

On Friday night, the hospital staff, who were going home after duty, noticed the newborn girl, aged around 20 days, lying in the grass near the parking area.

They wrapped her in a piece of cloth and shifted her inside.

​Meanwhile, the police were alerted about the incident. After a health checkup, the newborn was handed over to Shishu Vihar.