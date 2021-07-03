‘Protect our rocks': Society to Save Rocks tells Telangana government

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Society to Save Rocks has urged the Telangana government to map 25 sites in the city as protected heritage rocks.

On day one of a series of virtual events to mark its 25th anniversary, the society’s secretary Qader Frauke said: “Between 1998 and 2009, the society managed to get 25 rock formations under the heritage protected list, but in 2017 this list was scraped to expand the city furthermore.”

But Frauke hopes that they can save the city’s granites which have stood for millions of years.

Over the next three weeks, the society will organise a series of events which will include a virtual photo exhibition of the city’s rock formations.