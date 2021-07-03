Sex racket busted at Hyderabad hotel, nine held

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Cops with the Punjagutta police station and Anti-Human Trafficking Unit (AHTU) raided a five-star hotel under Somajiguda police station limits in the evening hours of Friday and arrested a total of nine persons, including two customers, for being involved in a sex racket.

Sudheer Kumar, Circle Inspector, Punjagutta police station, said: “A gang of nine individuals involved in sex trafficking were arrested from The Park in Somajiguda. All the processes were run through online management, including bank and mobile transactions and showing the girls’ portraits. The prostitution racket is now hi-tech and the dealings too are taking place online.”

“Among those apprehended, seven are victims from Bihar, Kolkata, Chandigarh and other places,” he added. No information on the main organiser is available with the police as of now.