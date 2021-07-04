STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
7 minor girls rescued from bottle factory in Hyderabad

The rescue was part of Operation Muskaan-VII launched on July 1 in the city, with an aim to trace and identify missing children and adolescents working in hazardous occupations.

Operation Muskaan aims to trace and identify missing children and adolescents working in hazardous occupations. Representational Image (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Seven minor girls working in a bottle recycling company in Vanasthalipuram were rescued by the Anti-Human Trafficking Unit and Vanasthalipuram police on Friday. The rescue was part of Operation Muskaan-VII launched on July 1, with an aim to trace and identify missing children and adolescents working in hazardous occupations.

Saleema, Additional DCP Crimes and SHE Teams, Rachakonda said, “The rescued girls are aged between 14-17. They have been given shelter at the Don Bosco School in Hayathnagar.” Rachakonda Copmmissioner Mahesh Bhagwat said, “The girls belong to a tribal village in Karnataka. They were forced to work for 12-14 hours a day and some of them had injury marks. The officials were handed over to the police.”
 

